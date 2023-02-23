MPTET Admit Card 2023 released at esb.mp.gov.in, download link here

M.P Employees Selection Board has released MPTET Admit Card 2023. Candidates who have to appear for High School Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official site of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted from March 1, 2023 onwards. The MPTET will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 7 am to 8 am and second shift will be conducted from 12 noon to 1 pm.

Candidate to check Reporting/ Entry time at Centre given in the Admit Card and to reach centre as per Reporting time only to avoid any crowding at the centre at the time of entry and to maintain social distancing. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

MPTET Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.

Click on MPTET Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

