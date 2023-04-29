Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NATA 2023 revised answer key released at www.nata.in, results to be declared tomorrow

NATA 2023 revised answer key released at www.nata.in, results to be declared tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 29, 2023 04:35 PM IST

COA released the NATA 2023 Test 1 Final Answer Key today, April 29, 2023.

Council of Architecture, COA has released the NATA 2023 Test 1 Final Answer Key today, April 29, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer keys from the official website at www.nata.in.

The NATA Test 1 was conducted on April 21. The exams were held in two shifts, from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. According to the schedule available on the official website, the results will be announced tomorrow, April 30.

NATA Test 1 Revised Answer Key: How to download

Visit the official website at nata.in

Next, click on the link “Test 1 Revised Answer Key”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and keep a copy of the same for future reference.

