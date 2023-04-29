NATA 2023 revised answer key released at www.nata.in, results to be declared tomorrow
COA released the NATA 2023 Test 1 Final Answer Key today, April 29, 2023.
Council of Architecture, COA has released the NATA 2023 Test 1 Final Answer Key today, April 29, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer keys from the official website at www.nata.in.
The NATA Test 1 was conducted on April 21. The exams were held in two shifts, from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. According to the schedule available on the official website, the results will be announced tomorrow, April 30.
NATA Test 1 Revised Answer Key: How to download
Visit the official website at nata.in
Next, click on the link “Test 1 Revised Answer Key”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your login details
Your answer key will be displayed on the screen
Download the answer key and keep a copy of the same for future reference.