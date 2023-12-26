close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / NATA 2024 Brochure released at nata.in, exam from April 6

NATA 2024 Brochure released at nata.in, exam from April 6

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 26, 2023 12:20 PM IST

COA releases NATA 2024 information brochure, exam to commence from April 6.

The Council of Architecture (COA) has released the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) information brochure. Candidates can check the NATA 2024 Brochure through the official website at www.nata.in.

NATA 2024 exam to commence from April 6
NATA 2024 exam to commence from April 6

NATA 2024 Examination will commence from April 6 onwards. The NATA 2024 exam will be held in two sessions from 10.00 a.m. to 1.00 pm and from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates can appear for a maximum of 3 attempts in NATA 2024 in one academic year.The best score out of all the attempts shall be considered for declaration of results

“Examination shall be conducted on all weekends starting from April to July, 2024 in two sessions, subject to number of candidates registered for the session”, reads the Broucher.

NATA 2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have Passed or should be appearing in the 10+1 Examination with PCM Subjects; Candidates should have Passed or should be appearing in the 10+2 Examination with PCM subjects. Candidates should have Passed or should be appearing in the 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as the subject.

NATA 2023 applictaion fee:

 

Fee based on number of tests opted for

Fee for any Single Test
Fee for Two Tests
Fee for Three Tests

General/OBC(NCL)

Male Female
17501250
32502250
45003000

SC/ST/EWS/PwD

Male Female
12501000
22501750
30002500

Transgender

 

1000
1500
2000
