NATA phase 2 admit card releasing tomorrow at nata.in

  • Council of Architecture will release the NATA phase 2 admit card tomorrow, June 4.
Published on Jul 03, 2022 11:50 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The NATA 2022 Admit Card for the July exam will be made available by the Council of Architecture tomorrow, July 4, 2022. The NATA Admit Card for Phase 2 exam will be available at nata.in.

The NATA phase 2 examination will be held by Council of Architecture on July 7 and the phase 2 result will be announced by July 15.

The NATA phase 1 examination was conducted on June 12, 2022 at various exam centres across the country and the result was announced on June 23.

NATA phase 2 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website of NATA at nata.in

Key in your log in details

Your admit card will be displayed on your screen

Download and take print out.

