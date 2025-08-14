NBEMS announces Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2025 results, details here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2025 results. Candidates can check their results on the official website, natboard.edu.in. NBEMS announces FMGE June 2025 results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The exam was conducted on July 26 at test centres across the country.

Along with the FMGE June 2025 result, NBEMS has also shared the marks obtained by the candidates.

FMGE June 2025 result direct link

NBEMS said all the questions asked in the test were reviewed for technical correctness by faculty members from the concerned speciality area, and none of the questions were found incorrect.

Individual scorecards of the candidates can be

downloaded from the NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in on or after August 21, 2025, it added.

Qualified candidates will have to collect their pass certificates in person after identity and credential verification, the schedule for which shall be notified separately on the NBEMS website.

NBEMS further added that the result of five candidates has been kept “WITHHELD” and are subject to outcome of NBEMS Examination Ethics Committee/ Unfair Means Case/ Court Matter, as may be applicable.

For any queries, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to its Communication Web Portal.

FMGE June 2025: Steps to check results

Go to natboard.edu.in.

Go to the FMGE June 2025 result link.

Open the PDF and click on the result link.

Check your result using your roll number or application ID.

FMGE is a screening test for foreign medical graduates who want to practice in India. This test is essential for Indian citizens and overseas citizens of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India.