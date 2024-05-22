NEET 2024 Answer Key Live: NTA NEET UG provisional key, question papers, responses awaited
NEET Answer Key 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Natinoal Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG 2024) earlier this month and the provisional answer key of the test is expected next. Along with the NEET answer key, the NTA will also upload candidates' responses in the offline exam (scanned images of OMR sheets) and questions. All these can be downloaded by the candidates from exams.nta.ac.in/NEET using the application number and date of birth as login credentials. ...Read More
The pen-and-paper test for undergraduate medical courses was held by NTA on May 5 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Over 24 lakh students wrote the exam in 557 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India.
After releasing the NEET 2024 provisional answer key, the NTA will invite objections from candidates, if any, on payment of a fee per question.
The NTA has a dedicated helpline number – 01140759000 – and an email address – neet@nta.ac.in – which candidates can contact for any help. For updates on the NEET UG answer key, they should keep visiting nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.
More details on NEET 2024 answer key are below.
NEET Answer Key 2024: How to download it
- Go to exams.nta.ac.in/NEET
- Open the NEET UG provisional key, responses or the question paper download link, as needed.
- Enter your application number, date of birth and login.
- Submit the details and download the provisional answer key.
NEET 2024 Answer Key: Over 24 lakh students took UG medical entrance exam
NEET 2024 Answer Key: This year, over 24 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG entrance exam. The test was held in pen and paper mode on May 5, in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm (Indian Standard Time). The NTA conducted one of the country's biggest exams at 557 cities across India and 14 cities overseas.
NEET 2024: Provisional answer key first, objection window will be provided
NEET 2024 Answer Key: The NTA will first release the provisional answer key of NEET UG and then provide a window to raise objections. After the window is closed, a team of experts will review the feedback and if found valid, the final answer key will be revised.
The final answer key will be used to calculate marks, and there is no option to challenge the answers given in it.
NEET Answer Key 2024: Question papers, OMR responses will be uploaded
NEET Answer Key 2024: Along with the provisional answer key of the NEET UG exam, the agency will also share the question papers and scanned images of candidates' OMR responses. Appeared candidates can download these by logging in to the website with exams.nta.ac.in/NEET with application number and date of birth.
NEET 2024 answer key awaited on exams.nta.ac.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish the official answer key of the NEET UG soon on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. After it is released, candidates can download the NEET UG answer key using the application number and date of brith.