NEET 2024 Answer Key Live: NTA NEET UG provisional key, question papers, responses awaited

NEET Answer Key 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Natinoal Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG 2024) earlier this month and the provisional answer key of the test is expected next. Along with the NEET answer key, the NTA will also upload candidates' responses in the offline exam (scanned images of OMR sheets) and questions. All these can be downloaded by the candidates from exams.nta.ac.in/NEET using the application number and date of birth as login credentials.

The pen-and-paper test for undergraduate medical courses was held by NTA on May 5 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Over 24 lakh students wrote the exam in 557 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India.

After releasing the NEET 2024 provisional answer key, the NTA will invite objections from candidates, if any, on payment of a fee per question.

The NTA has a dedicated helpline number – 01140759000 – and an email address – neet@nta.ac.in – which candidates can contact for any help. For updates on the NEET UG answer key, they should keep visiting nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

