NEET MDS 2022 admit card to be out tomorrow at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, will release National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, NEET MDS 2022 Admit Cards tomorrow, April 25, 2022. The NEET Masters of Dental Surgery, MDS admit cards will be accessible on the NBE website at natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the NEET MDS 2022 examination on May 2, 2022.

How to Download Admit Cards for NEET MDS 2022 once its out

Visit the NBEMS official website at natboard.edu.in

Click the exams tab on the homepage, then on NEET MDS

Next, click on the ‘NEET MDS’ link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

For any query, please contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 022 – 61087595 or write to NBEMS at Email ID: helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in or at NBEMS Communication Web Portal.