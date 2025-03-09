NEET MDS 2025 registration window closes tomorrow at natboard.edu.in, apply via direct link

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, will be closing the registration window for NEET MDS 2025 on Monday, March 10, 2025. Eligible candidates who are yet to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-MDS 2025 can submit their applications on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET MDS 2025 registration window will close on March 10 at natboard.edu.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

To apply, General, OBC and EWS category candidates will need to pay an examination fee is ₹3500, and candidates belonging to SC, ST and PWD category will have to pay ₹2500.

The fee should be remitted through payment gateway provided using a Credit Card/Debit Card issued by banks in India/UPI or other modes as may be made available and have been provided on the web page.

Notably, the NBEMS will activate the edit window for all payment success applications from March 14 to March 17, 2025.

The final edit window to rectify deficient/ incorrect images will be available from March 27 to March 31, 2025.

As per the schedule, the NEET MDS admit card will be released on April 15, 2025.

The NEET MDS 2025 examination will be conducted on April 19, 2025, in a single day & single session as a computer based examination.

The exam will comprise of 240 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/ distractors in English language only.

Candidates will need to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. There will be 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

NEET MDS 2025: Here's how to apply

Candidates who want to apply for NEET MDS 2025 can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in. On the home page, click on the link to register for NEET MDS 2025. Enter your credentials to register yourself. Login to your account. Fill in the application form and pay the application fee. Submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBEMS.