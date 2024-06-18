NEET PG 2024 Admit Card to be out today on natboard.edu.in, here's how to download hall tickets

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET PG) 2024 on June 18, 2024. Candidates who have registered for NEET PG 2024 can visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in to download the admit card when released. NEET PG 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2024, at various exam centres across the country (Photo by Santosh Kumar)

NEET PG 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. Candidates will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notices regarding the availability of the admit card on the NBEMS website. Admit cards will not be sent to the candidates by Post/Email.

All the appearing candidates will have to bring printed copy of Barcoded/ QR coded admit card, Photocopy of Permanent / Provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration, Official ID that can be either PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport and Aadhaar Card (With Photograph).

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 read with Chapter IV of Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023.

NEET PG Admit Card 2024: How to download Hall Ticket

To download the NEET PG admit card 2024, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Look out for the link to check NEET PG Admit Card 2024 on the home page and click it

Candidates will be asked to submit their login details on the page

The admit card will be displayed on the screen after submitting the login details

Verify the details on the admit card and save the page

Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for future needs.

