National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi has announced the NEET PG 2025 exam city slip, admit card release date. Candidates who have to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses can check the notice on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET PG 2025: Exam city slip, admit card release date announced at natboard.edu.in

The exam city will be available to all applicants from July 21, 2025 at their registered email IDs and the admit card will be released on July 31, 2025. The exact venue in the test city allocated shall be intimated through admit card.

NEET PG 2025: How to download exam city slip, admit card

To download the exam city slip or admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on NEET PG 2025 exam city slip, admit card link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your exam city slip or admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the exam city slip and admit card link available on the page.

6. Download it and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET PG 2025 exam will be held on August 3, 2025. The exam comprises of 200 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted is 3 hrs 30 minutes.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.