NEET SS 2021: NBE revises registration dates, to begin on September 22

National Board of Examinations, NBE has revised the registration dates for NEET SS 2021. The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty exam will now begin on September 22 and will end on October 12, 2021. Candidates can check the new revised schedule on the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.

Earlier, registration process was to begin on September 14, 2021. As per the official notice, the edit window will open on October 16 and will close on October 18, 2021. The final edit window will open on October 26 and will close on October 28, 2021. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty exam will be conducted on November 13 and November 14, 2021 for different groups.

NEET SS 2021: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

Click on NEET SS link available on the home page.

Register yourself and fill in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of the application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET-SS 2021 is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Superspecialty courses of 2021 admission session.