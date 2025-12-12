NEET SS Exam 2025 city slip releasing today at natboard.edu.in, here's how to download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will release the NEET SS Exam 2025 city slip on December 12, 2025. Candidates who want appear for the exam can download the advance intimation slip through the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

The examination will be held on December 26 and 27, 2025. The exam will be conducted as a computer based exam. The question paper for NEET-SS 2025 will be divided into three-time bound sections, namely Section A, B & C. Each section will have 50 questions and 50 minutes of time allotted for the section.

The total number of questions in a question paper shall be 150 to be attempted in 2 ½ hours duration (150 minutes).

There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

NEET SS Exam 2025 city slip: How to download To check and download the exam city slip candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on NEET SS Exam 2025 city slip link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.

5. Download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board will also open the edit window today, December 12, 2025. The last date to make corrections is December 14, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.