NEET UG 2024 Dress Code: Heavy clothes, long sleeves & shoes not permitted, here is all you need to know

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 04, 2024 01:49 PM IST

While shoes are not permitted, students can wear slippers or sandals with low heels.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2024) will be conducted on May 5, 2024, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released important instructions for candidates who are appearing for the exam.

For any unavoidable medical or other circumstances, specific approval of NTA must be taken before the admit cards are issued, mentioned the information bulletin.(HT File)

Candidates also need to go through the dress code that has been mentioned in the information bulletin released by the testing agency. The dress code instructions were released to help the agency in the fair conduct of the examination.

Candidates are not permitted to wear heavy clothes and/or long sleeves to the exam hall. But in cases where candidates wear a cultural/ customary dress, they are advised to reach the examination center at least an hour before the last reporting time. This is done so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate.

Candidates should make sure that they do not wear shoes to the examination centre. While shoes are not permitted, students can wear slippers or sandals with low heels.

For any unavoidable medical or other circumstances, specific approval of NTA must be taken before the admit cards are issued, mentioned the information bulletin.

The NEET UG 2024 will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. The examination will be conducted for more than 24 lakh candidates at different centers located in 557 cities throughout the country and 14 Cities Outside India.

Also Read: NEET UG Exam 2024: Important instructions for candidates released, check here

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG 2024 Dress Code: Heavy clothes, long sleeves & shoes not permitted, here is all you need to know
