National Testing Agency, NTA has released important instructions for candidates who are appearing for NEET UG Exam 2024. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate will be conducted on May 5, 2024. NEET UG Exam 2024: Important instructions for candidates released, check here

The medical entrance test will be conducted in single shift from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. The examination will be conducted for more than 24 lakh candidates at different centers located in 557 Cities throughout the country and 14 Cities Outside India.

NEET UG Exam 2024: Important instructions for candidates

All the candidates who are appearing for the examination can check the instructions given below.