NEET UG Exam 2024: Important instructions for candidates released, check here
May 04, 2024 11:06 AM IST
NEET UG Exam 2024 tomorrow. Check important instructions for candidates given here.
National Testing Agency, NTA has released important instructions for candidates who are appearing for NEET UG Exam 2024. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate will be conducted on May 5, 2024.
The medical entrance test will be conducted in single shift from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. The examination will be conducted for more than 24 lakh candidates at different centers located in 557 Cities throughout the country and 14 Cities Outside India.
NEET UG Exam 2024: Important instructions for candidates
All the candidates who are appearing for the examination can check the instructions given below.
- Candidates appearing for the examination should download the admit card and check photograph, signature, and roll number barcode. These details are crucial for identification and verification purposes during the examination.
- The candidate should reach the exam centres at the time indicated against reporting/ entry time at the centre in the admit card.
- Candidates will have to wait for the instructions from the Invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.
- Candidates are advised to verify the location of the examination venue, a day in advance so that they do not face any problem on the day of examination.
- No Candidate would be allowed to enter the Examination Centre, without Admit Card, Valid ID Proof, and proper frisking.
- All appearing candidates will have to carry these items to exam hall- personal transparent water bottle, additional photograph same as uploaded on application form, admit card along with self declaration having postcard size photograph.
- Candidate must carry valid Identity proof, preferably, Aadhaar Card (with photograph)/ E-Aadhaar/Ration Card/ Aadhaar Enrolment No. with Photo to the center.
- Candidates are NOT allowed to carry any personal belongings including electronic devices, mobile phones, and other banned/ prohibited items listed in the Information Bulletin to the Examination Centre.
- On completion of the test, candidates must hand over the OMR Sheet (both Original and Office Copy) and take away only the Test Booklet with them.
- Candidates will not get bio-breaks during the first one hour after beginning of the exam and last half an hour of the exam.
Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
