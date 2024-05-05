NEET UG 2024: Incorrect questions distributed at Rajasthan exam centre, informs NTA; check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said that the incorrect distribution of question papers at an examination center in Rajasthan led to some candidates leaving the center with the papers during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam conducted on Sunday while emphasizing that the agency later conducted the exam of 120 affected students at the center. NEET UG 2024: The NTA informed that incorrect question papers were distributed at an exam center in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur area. The agency later conducted the exam of 120 affected students at the center. (HT file image)

The agency conducted the country’s biggest medical entrance exam NEET 2024 across the country on Sunday. This year, a record 23 lakh candidates registered for NEET UG, of which over 10 lakh were male students, over 13 lakh were girls, and 24 students registered under the third gender category.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the agency said that incorrect question papers were distributed at an examination center in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur area.

“During the NEEt-UG examination, it came to attention that at one exam center, Girls Higher Secondary Model School, Mantown, Sawai Madhopur, there was an incident of incorrect distribution of question papers by the Centre Superintendent. Despite efforts by invigilators to prevent it, some candidates left the exam center with question papers,” Sadhna Parashar, Senior Director, NTA said in a statement.

“To uphold the principles of fairness and equal opportunity for all candidates, the NTA has taken proactive measures. The examination of approximately 120 affected candidates at the center is being conducted today, ensuring that their academic aspirations are not hindered by this incident,” she said.

The agency called it an “isolated incident” and emphasized that it had not compromised the integrity of the examination process at other centers.

We extend our best wishes to all NEET (UG) 2024 candidates and assure them of our continued support throughout the examination process,” the NTA said.

In 2023, a total of 20,87,449 candidates registered for NEET UG 2023, and the exam was held on May 7, out of which NTA recorded 97.7 percent attendance.

