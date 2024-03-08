NEET UG 2024 Registration LIVE: NTA NEET application process ends tomorrow, link here
NEET UG 2024 Registration LIVE: National Testing Agency, NTA will close the NEET UG 2024 registration process on March 9, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can find the direct link on the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in. Direct link to apply for NEET UG 2024 ...Read More
NEET UG examination will be conducted on May 5, 2024. The exam duration is 200 minutes and the timing of exam is from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B).
The examination will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Follow the blog for latest updates on registration link, how to apply, application fee and other details.
NEET (UG) – 2023 is a Pen & Paper-based Test, to be answered on the specially designed machine gradable OMR sheet using Ball Point Pen is provided at the Centre.
A total of 554 centres across India are available for candidates who are interested in registering for NEET UG 2024. There is no mention of centres outside India for candidates to attempt the exam. Complete story here
He/she has completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course.
General (UR)/General-EWS and SC/ST/OBC-NCL/PwBD Category candidates should be born on or before 31.12.2007.
Upper age limit: As per Letter No. U-11022/2/2022-UGMEB, dated 09 March 2022 received from National Medical Commission (NMC), Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) regarding the upper age limit, there is no upper age limit.
The application fee to apply NEET UG is ₹1700/- for candidates belonging to the General/ NRI category, ₹1600/- for candidates belonging to the General-EWS/ OBC-NCL category and ₹1000/- for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender. The payment should be done through online mode.
Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on NEET UG Exam 2024 registration link available on the home page.
Enter the registration details and register yourself.
Once done, login to the account.
Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
NEET UG registration will end on March 9, 2024 at 9 pm. The application fee payment window will close at 11.50 pm.
NEET UG 2024 Registration Date: February 9 to March 9, 2024
NEET UG 2024 Registration Time: March 9, 2024 up to 9 pm