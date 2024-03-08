Edit Profile
    NEET UG 2024 Registration LIVE: NTA NEET application process ends tomorrow, link here

    Mar 8, 2024 11:07 AM IST
    NEET UG 2024 Registration LIVE: NTA NEET registration ends tomorrow, March 9. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    NEET UG 2024 Registration LIVE: National Testing Agency, NTA will close the NEET UG 2024 registration process on March 9, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can find the direct link on the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in. Direct link to apply for NEET UG 2024 ...Read More

    NEET UG examination will be conducted on May 5, 2024. The exam duration is 200 minutes and the timing of exam is from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B).

    The examination will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Follow the blog for latest updates on registration link, how to apply, application fee and other details.

    Mar 8, 2024 11:07 AM IST

    NEET UG 2024: Pen and paper mode exam

    NEET (UG) – 2023 is a Pen & Paper-based Test, to be answered on the specially designed machine gradable OMR sheet using Ball Point Pen is provided at the Centre.

    Mar 8, 2024 10:49 AM IST

    NEET UG 2024 Registration: Exam in 13 languages

    The examination will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

    Mar 8, 2024 10:45 AM IST

    NEET UG 2024 applications: About exam centres

    A total of 554 centres across India are available for candidates who are interested in registering for NEET UG 2024. There is no mention of centres outside India for candidates to attempt the exam. Complete story here

    Mar 8, 2024 10:41 AM IST

    NEET UG 2024 application updates: Eligibility

    He/she has completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course.

    General (UR)/General-EWS and SC/ST/OBC-NCL/PwBD Category candidates should be born on or before 31.12.2007.

    Upper age limit: As per Letter No. U-11022/2/2022-UGMEB, dated 09 March 2022 received from National Medical Commission (NMC), Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) regarding the upper age limit, there is no upper age limit.

    Mar 8, 2024 10:37 AM IST

    NEET UG 2024 registrations live: Pattern of exam

    The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B).

    Mar 8, 2024 10:32 AM IST

    NEET UG 2024: Application Fee

    The application fee to apply NEET UG is 1700/- for candidates belonging to the General/ NRI category, 1600/- for candidates belonging to the General-EWS/ OBC-NCL category and 1000/- for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender. The payment should be done through online mode.

    Mar 8, 2024 10:28 AM IST

    NEET UG 2024 registrations: Exam date

    NEET UG examination will be conducted on May 5, 2024. The exam duration is 200 minutes and the timing of exam is from 2 pm to 5.20 pm.

    Mar 8, 2024 10:24 AM IST

    NEET UG 2024 applications: How to apply

    Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

    Click on NEET UG Exam 2024 registration link available on the home page.

    Enter the registration details and register yourself.

    Once done, login to the account.

    Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

    Click on submit and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Mar 8, 2024 10:20 AM IST

    NEET UG registration: Where to apply

    Candidates who want to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can find the direct link on the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in.

    Mar 8, 2024 10:16 AM IST

    NEET UG: Registration ends tomorrow

    NEET UG registration will end on March 9, 2024 at 9 pm. The application fee payment window will close at 11.50 pm.

    Mar 8, 2024 10:11 AM IST

    NEET UG 2024 Registration: Date and Time

    NEET UG 2024 Registration Date: February 9 to March 9, 2024

    NEET UG 2024 Registration Time: March 9, 2024 up to 9 pm

