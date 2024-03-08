NEET UG 2024 Registration LIVE: NTA NEET application process ends tomorrow, link here

NEET UG 2024 Registration LIVE: National Testing Agency, NTA will close the NEET UG 2024 registration process on March 9, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can find the direct link on the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in. Direct link to apply for NEET UG 2024 ...Read More

NEET UG examination will be conducted on May 5, 2024. The exam duration is 200 minutes and the timing of exam is from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B).

The examination will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Follow the blog for latest updates on registration link, how to apply, application fee and other details.