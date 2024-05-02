NEET UG admit card 2024 released, direct link and how to download hall tickets

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 on the official website for the candidates to download. NEET 2024 admit card live updates NEET UG 2024 will be conducted in about 571 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India in pen and paper (offline) mode. (ANI)

Registered candidates can download the NEET UG 2024 admit cards on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in and also on exams.nta.ac.in. NEET UG 2024 will be conducted in about 571 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India in pen and paper (offline) mode. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2024, in a single shift from 2.00 pm to 5.20 pm.

Direct Link to download the admit card

Steps to download:

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in

On the home page, find the link to download the admit card and click it

A new page pops up where the registered candidate will have to furnish information like application number and date of birth

Once the information is submitted, you can view the result on the screen

Verify the details and download the page for future needs

