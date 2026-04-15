NEET UG Admit Card 2026 LIVE News: Where to check NTA NEET hall ticket link when out?

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.