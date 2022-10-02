NEET UG Counselling 2022 likely from October 10, MCC issues important notice

NEET Counselling 2022 Date: The first round of NEET UG 2022 counselling is likely to begin on October 10, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has said. Ahead of counselling, MCC has asked PwD candidates to generate their disability certificates.

“…MCC portal for generation of PwD certificates is open now…candidates who have registered themselves as PwD on NTA website and want to avail the benefit of PwD reservation should get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability Certification Centre (as per list attached below) through online mode only before the start of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 which is likely to start from 10th October, 2022,” MCC said in a recent notification.

MCC NEET UG counselling is for admission to 15% MBBS and BDS seats that comes under all India quota (AIQ) and all seats at central, deemed universities, ESIC, AFMC seats, among others.

The detailed schedule for NEET UG counselling 2022 will be issued on mcc.nic.in along with information bulletin and other information.

While AIQ NEET counselling is conducted by MCC, for admission to state quota seats, candidates will have to apply separately with their state counselling authorities.

Here's the MCC notification regarding NEET UG counselling 2022:

