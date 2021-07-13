NEET-UG 2021: Registration to open at 5pm today, check steps to apply

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday that the NEET-UG 2021 examination will be held on September 12. Earlier, the undergraduate entrance examination for medical aspirants was scheduled to be held on August 1.

Pradhan’s announcement in a series of tweets came days after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the dates for the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Mains and Advanced for students aspiring to get into the engineering field.

Notably, the NEET-UG 2021 exam will also be conducted by the NTA.

Here is a list of points to remember for aspirants applying for NEET-UG:

1. The registration process of NEET-UG 2021 will commence on Tuesday at 5pm, and it can be accessed via the NTA website(s).

2. The number of cities where NEET-UG 2021 will be held has been increased from 155 to 198, with the aim to ensure physical distancing and appropriate Covid-19 norms are maintained.

3. The number of examination centres will see an increase from the 3,862 used in 2020, Pradhan wrote in another Twitter post.

4. The application fee for general category candidates applying for NEET-UG 2021 is ₹1,500 per person, while aspirants hailing from the economically weaker sections (EWS) category need to pay ₹1,400. For those belonging to other categories like SC/ST/OBC, the application fee for the undergraduate examination is ₹800.

5. Candidates applying for reserved categories, including EWS and SC/ST/OBC will be required to mandatorily submit proof of their respective reservations at the time of NEET-UG 2021 registration.

6. The NEET-UG 2021 exam will be available in as many as 10 regional languages and English. The regional languages include Hindi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Telugu, Urdu, Tamil and Bengali.

How to apply for (NEET-UG) 2021:

1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET.

2. Click on the registration link, which will open at 5pm on Tuesday.

3. Fill in the empty fields with required details.

4. A new page will pop up on the screen where candidates will be required to fill in the form as per their relevance.

5. After this, scanned documents and photographs need to be uploaded.

6. Candidates would be asked to pay the NEET-UG 2021 registration fee based on their relevant category and then click on ‘submit’.

7. A confirmation page will appear on the screen, showing that the application form has been successfully filled and submitted. Aspirants need to download and take a printout of the same in order to be used for future reference.