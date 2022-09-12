Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NHM UP CHO answer keys 2022 released, direct link to check and raise objections

NHM UP CHO answer keys 2022 released, direct link to check and raise objections

competitive exams
Published on Sep 12, 2022 10:42 PM IST

NHM UP CHO answer keys 2022: The National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has issued the answer key for the Community Health Officer (CHO) Exam 2022.

NHM UP CHO answer keys 2022: Interested candidates can now check and download the answer keys from the official website upnrhm.gov.in(upnrhm.gov.in)
NHM UP CHO answer keys 2022: Interested candidates can now check and download the answer keys from the official website upnrhm.gov.in(upnrhm.gov.in)
ByHT Education Desk

NHM UP CHO answer keys 2022: The National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has issued the answer key for the Community Health Officer (CHO) Exam 2022. Interested candidates can now check and download the answer keys from the official website upnrhm.gov.in

Candidates can raise objections, if any, till September 14, 2022. Final answer key will be released after that.

NHM UP conducted the CHO examination from September 4 to 7, 2022.

The NHM CHO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 5505 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer.

Here’s how to download

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in

Click on the link “Objection Portal Live for 5505 CHO live till 11:55 PM till 14.09.2022 (September 12, 2022)” under latest updates

Key in your User Id and Password and login

CHO answer key will appear on your screen

Check and download the answer key

Direct link here. Click here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nhm
nhm

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out