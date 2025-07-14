National Insurance Corporation Limited has released NICL AO Prelims Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. NICL AO Prelims Admit Card 2025 out at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, direct link to download here

The prelims exam hall ticket will be available to candidates till July 20, 2025.

The preliminary examination will be held from July 14 to July 17, 2025. The exam will comprise of Objective Tests (Multiple Choice type Questions) for 100 marks. The exam duration is for 60 minutes and will have 3 sections (with seperate timings for each section). Candidates have to qualify in each test/section by securing passing marks to be decided by the Company. Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Company (approximately 15 times the numbers of vacancies subject to availability) will be shortlisted for the Main Examination.

NICL AO Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

2. Click on NICL AO Prelims Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 266 Generalists and Specialists post. The registration process was started on June 12 and concluded on July 3, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NICL.