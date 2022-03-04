Odisha BSE admit card released for PMST at www.bseodisha.ac.in, direct link here

Board of Secondary education, Odisha has released the admit card for the - Pathani Samanta Mathematics Scholarship Test (PMST) 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Scholarship test can download their admit card from the official website of Board of Secondary education, Odisha at www.bseodisha.ac.in.

Candidates can download their admit card using their name and fathers name or through the registration number.

Direct link to download the admit card

PMST admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website of Odisha BSE at www.bseodisha.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the latest update section

Click on ‘2022-03-02 Admit Card Pathani Samanta Mathematics Scholarship Test (PMST) 2021,' link

Key in your name and father's name or your registration number and log in

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.