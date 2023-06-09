OJEE 2023: Last date for special Odisha JEE extended till June 10, apply at ojee.nic.in

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has extended Odisha JEE 2023 last date. The registration date has been extended till June 10, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can apply online through the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. OJEE 2023: Last date for special Odisha JEE extended till June 10

Earlier the last date to apply was till June 8, 2023, which has been extended. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

OJEE 2023: How to register

Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on OJEE 2023 special registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For a single course, examination fees is ₹1000 and for subsequent addition of each course, ₹500 per course will be applicable. The fee can be remitted online through any of the following methods: Debit Card/ credit card (VISA / MASTER / Maestro cards) / Internet Banking. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OJEE.

