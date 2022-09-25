Home / Education / Competitive Exams / OSSC CGL admit card 2022 releasing on October 1 at ossc.gov.in

OSSC CGL admit card 2022 releasing on October 1 at ossc.gov.in

Published on Sep 25, 2022 12:55 PM IST

OSSC will release admit card for written examination for Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGLE 2021.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release admit card for written examination for Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGLE 2021 on October 1. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC CGL 2021 exam Paper I and Paper II written examination will be held from October 11 to 20. The duration of examination will be 3 hours. The exam will consist of 200 questions carrying one marks each.

OSSC CGL admit card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the admit card link

Key in your credentials and log in

OSSC CGL admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Sunday, September 25, 2022
