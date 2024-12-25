OSSC CGL Mains Answer Key 2024 out, raise objections till December 27 at ossc.gov.in

Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released OSSC CGL Mains Answer Key 2024. Candidates who have appeared for main written examination can check and download the answer key through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. OSSC CGL Mains Answer Key 2024 out, raise objections till December 27

The answer key has been released for Group B and Group C Specialist posts. Candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional answer key can do it through the official website on or before December 27, 2024.

The official notice reads, “All candidates may note that an objection is decided on merit. How many candidates filed objections has no bearing on its outcome. So, if one candidate has filed an objection about a question and any new facts or arguments are not added; there is no need to file the same objection again.”

OSSC CGL Mains Answer Key 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the answer key.

Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

Click on OSSC CGL Mains Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The main written examination through OMR mode for six different posts of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group B and Group C posts was held on November 27, 28, December 3 and 4, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OSSC.