OSSC CHSL answer key 2023 released at ossc.gov.in, direct link to check

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on December 29 released the provisional answer key of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) or equivalent exam for Group-B & Group-C Specialist Post /Services. Candidates can check the answer key from the official website at ossc.gov.in. The answer key will be available on the official website till January 1. OSSC releases provisional answer key for CHSL 2023 exam

Candidates can raise their objections to the provisional answer keys till January 1, 2024. The provisional examination for the post of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) was conducted on December 17, 2023.

OSSC CHSL 2023 answer key: How to download

To check the answer key follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the CHSL 2023 answer key link

Enter your login details and submit

Check the answer key and raise objections

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.