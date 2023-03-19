OSSC CPGL admit card released at ossc.gov.in, get link and know how to download

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit cards for the post of Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment-2022. Candidates can download the OSSC CPGL hall tickets from the official website at www.ossc.gov.in. OSSC CPGL admit card released at ossc.gov.in

The Combined Post Graduate Level 2022 preliminary examination will be conducted on March 26. The preliminary exam will be held from 10 am to 12 pm.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

OSSC CPGL admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Download the Admission Letter for the post of Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment-2022”

Key in your login details

Download admit card and take the printout for future reference.