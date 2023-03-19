Home / Education / Competitive Exams / OSSC CPGL admit card released at ossc.gov.in, get link and know how to download

OSSC CPGL admit card released at ossc.gov.in, get link and know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 19, 2023 10:17 AM IST

Candidates can download the OSSC CPGL hall tickets from the official website at www.ossc.gov.in.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit cards for the post of Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment-2022. Candidates can download the OSSC CPGL hall tickets from the official website at www.ossc.gov.in.

OSSC CPGL admit card released at ossc.gov.in
OSSC CPGL admit card released at ossc.gov.in

The Combined Post Graduate Level 2022 preliminary examination will be conducted on March 26. The preliminary exam will be held from 10 am to 12 pm.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

OSSC CPGL admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Download the Admission Letter for the post of Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment-2022”

Key in your login details

Download admit card and take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha admit card.
odisha admit card.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out