OSSC Exams 2021: Combined Police Service, JE & other exam dates released

OSSC Exams 2021 dates for June and July have been released. Candidates can check exam dates for Combined Police Service, JE & other exams on the official site of OSSC on ossc.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 11:59 AM IST

Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released OSSC Exams 2021 dates for June and July. The exam dates have been released for Combined Police Service, Junior Engineer, and other examinations to be conducted by the Commission. The official schedule can be checked by all appearing candidates on the official site of OSSC on ossc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the Commission has tentatively scheduled/ re-scheduled the exams to be conducted during the month of June 2021 onwards. The schedules are subject to change depending on the COVID19 pandemic situation.

The preliminary exam for Junior Assistant will be conducted on July 6, 2021. The main exam for Combined Police Service Exam 2018 and 2017 will be conducted on July 16 and July 20, 2021, respectively. The Junior Engineer (Civil) exam will be conducted on July 28, 2021, and Junior Engineer (Mechanical) 2019 exam will be conducted on July 30, 2021.

Exam dates for other exams include Food Safety Officer, Staff Nurse, Junior Assistant under ULB, Assistant Scientific Officer, Industrial Promotion Officer, Junior Assistant, Combined Auditor and Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OSSC.


