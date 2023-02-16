Home / Education / Competitive Exams / OSSSC Nursing Officer exam date released at osssc.gov.in, check notice here

OSSSC Nursing Officer exam date released at osssc.gov.in, check notice here

competitive exams
Published on Feb 16, 2023 07:32 PM IST

OSSSC Nursing Officer examination will be held on March 19.

OSSSC Nursing officer hall ticket releasing on March 19(HIndustan Times)
OSSSC Nursing officer hall ticket releasing on March 19(HIndustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the examination date for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer 2023. The written test for the post of Nursing Officer 2023 is on March 19, 2023, from 11 am to 1 pm.

The OSSSC Nursing officer admit card will be released 15 days before the examination. Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their User ID and Password. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7483 Nursing Officer posts in 30 district establishments and 13 Medical colleges and hospitals.

Notification here

OSSSC Nursing Officer admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at osssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on Nursing Officer 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha nursing officer
odisha nursing officer
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out