OSSSC Nursing Officer exam date released at osssc.gov.in, check notice here

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the examination date for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer 2023. The written test for the post of Nursing Officer 2023 is on March 19, 2023, from 11 am to 1 pm.

The OSSSC Nursing officer admit card will be released 15 days before the examination. Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their User ID and Password. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7483 Nursing Officer posts in 30 district establishments and 13 Medical colleges and hospitals.

Notification here

OSSSC Nursing Officer admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at osssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on Nursing Officer 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference