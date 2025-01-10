Board of Secondary Education Odisha has released OSSTET Admit Card 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Odisha Secondary Schools Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) can download the admit card through the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. OSSTET Admit Card 2024 out at bseodisha.ac.in, download link here

The OSSTET will be held on January 17, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts and for 50,587 candidates. The exam comprises of two papers and for two different candidate categories. The first paper of OSSTET is for aspiring teachers in Science (PCM/CBZ), Arts, Hindi, and Classical languages (Urdu, Telugu, and Sanskrit) candidates and the second paper is exclusively for Physical Education teachers.

There will be 150 objective-type questions in each paper, carrying a total of 150 marks. The duration of each paper will be two hours and thirty minutes.

OSSTET Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates who want to download the admit card can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

Click on OSSTET Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will not have negative markings for incorrect answers.

To pass the OSSTET examination, general category candidates need at least 45 per cent marks. For SC, ST, PH and SEBC category candidates, OSSTET pass mark is 35 per cent. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Odisha.