OSSTET exam on January 17, how to download admit cards when released

Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will conduct the Odisha Secondary Schools Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) on January 17, 2025. With a few days remaining for the exam, admit cards are expected soon on the board's official website, bseodisha.ac.in.

The exam will be held in two shifts and for 50,587 candidates.

Here's how candidates can download the OSSTET admit card when released-

Go to bseodisha.ac.in. Open the OSSTET admit card download link given on the home page. Enter your credentials and log in. Check and download the admit card.

The exam comprises of two papers and for two different candidate categories. The first paper of OSSTET is for aspiring teachers in Science (PCM/CBZ), Arts, Hindi, and Classical languages (Urdu, Telugu, and Sanskrit) candidates.

The second paper is exclusively for Physical Education teachers.

There will be 150 objective-type questions in each paper, carrying a total of 150 marks. The duration of each paper will be two hours and thirty minutes.

There will be no negative markings for incorrect answers.

To pass the OSSTET examination, general category candidates need at least 45 per cent marks.

For SC, ST, PH and SEBC category candidates, OSSTET pass mark is 35 per cent.

Candidates who pass the exam will be issued a certificate by the BSE Odisha and it will remain valid till the candidate reaches the upper age limit prescribed for recruitment of teachers.

There is no restriction in the number of OSSTET attempts a candidate can take.

In recruitment processes, the weightage to OSSTET scores will be decided by the government.

Qualifying the OSSTET does not mean a candidate is eligible for employment. It is just one of the requirements.

“The eligibility for recruitment shall be determined by the concerned recruiting agency/ appointing authority on the basis of all eligibility conditions prescribed by Govt. from time to time,” BSE Odisha said.

(With inputs from Debabrata Mohanty)