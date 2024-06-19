OSSTET result 2024 announced on bseodisha.ac.in, steps to download scorecards
OSSTET Result 2024: Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results on the board's official website, bseodisha.ac.in.
OSSTET Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha on Wednesday (June 19) announced the result of the Odisha Senior Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test or OSSTET. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results on the board's official website, bseodisha.ac.in. The board has also released certificates and OMR sheets of the examination along with the result. The direct links and other details are given below.
Also read: CBSE CTET exam on July 7, where and how to download admit cards
The state-level teacher eligibility test was conducted on January 19 at exam centres across the state.
OSSTET OMR sheet download link
The provisional answer key of the OSSTET examination was released ahead of the result announcement and the candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, on payment of a fee of ₹500 for each response. They were also asked to upload authentic documents in support of their challenges. The challenges were examined and analyzed by the question analysis committee of the board ahead of the result announcement.
Download OSSTET 2024 certificate
OSSTET 2024: How to check result
- Go to the official website of the board at bseodisha.ac.in.
- Open the result, certificate or OMR sheet download link, as required.
- Key in the requested login credentials.
- Submit the details.
- Your result will be displayed on the next page. Check and download it.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News