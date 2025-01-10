ISRO HSFC 2025 answer key released at hsfc.gov.in, direct link to download

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the answer key for ISRO Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) 2025 for multiple posts on its official website. Candidates can use their logic credentials like user ID and password to view the answer key of ISRO HSFC 2025.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website at hsfc.gov.in to download the answer key.

As per the official website the answer key for the recruitment of Medical Officer-SD/SC, Scientist/Engineer-SC, Technical Assistant/Scientific Assistant, Technician-B/Draughtsman-B, Assistant(RajBhasha), will be available till January 13, 2025 (till 11.55 pm).

By following the below mentioned steps, candidates can download the ISRO HSFC Answer Key 2025.

Steps to download ISRO HSFC 2025 answer key:

Visit the official website at hsfc.gov.in

Look out for the link to check the answer key of ISRO HSFC 2025 and click it

A new page pops up where candidates will be asked to furnish their user id and password

On submitting the login credentials, candidates can view the answer key

Verify the answer key and save the page

Take a print out the the page for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

