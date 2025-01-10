Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

OSSC CHSL Prelims Exam 2024 date announced at ossc.gov.in, check notice here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 10, 2025 04:28 PM IST

OSSC CHSL Prelims Exam 2024 date have been announced. Check the official notice here. 

Odisha Staff Selection Commission has announced OSSC CHSL Prelims Exam 2024 date. Candidates who want to appear for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts/Services- 2024-II can check the notice on the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

OSSC CHSL Prelims Exam 2024 date announced at ossc.gov.in, check notice here (Unsplash/@homajob)
OSSC CHSL Prelims Exam 2024 date announced at ossc.gov.in, check notice here (Unsplash/@homajob)

The written test will be held on February 16, 2025 through OMR mode. The prelims examination will comprise of 150 marks questions. The questions will be asked from Arithmetic, Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning and Analytical Ability, General Mental Ability, Current Events of National & International Importance and Computer/ Internet Awareness.

OSSTET exam on January 17, how to download admit cards when released

There shall be negative marking for wrong answers. 1/4th of the total mark will be deducted for each wrong answer in case of questions having 4 options, 1/3rd of the total mark for each wrong answer in case of questions having 3 options so on and so forth.

The Commission shall prepare a list of candidates who obtain minimum qualifying marks in the preliminary written examination as fixed by this Commission in their discretion, for the next stage of the main written examination. OSSC may fi different minimum qualifying marks for different category candidates (UR, SC, ST, SEBC etc.)

AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024: Objection window closes today, what's next for candidates

The time and venue of preliminary written test will be available on the admit card or any notice in due course of time.

OSSC CHSL Prelims Exam 2024: How to download notice

To download the official notice candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.
  • Click on OSSC CHSL Prelims Exam 2024 date notice available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open.
  • Check the date and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 324 Group C posts in the organization. The registration process was started on November 27 and concluded on December 26, 2024.

Official Notice Here

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On