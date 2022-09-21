PM YASASVI Exam 2022: Advanced intimation slip released at yet.nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency, NTA has released PM YASASVI Exam 2022 advanced intimation slip. Candidates who will appear for Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) Entrance Test 2022 can check the intimation slip through the official site of NTA YET at yet.nta.ac.in.

The examination will be conducted on September 25, 2022. The mode of exam is computer based and timing of exam is from 2 pm to 5 pm. Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city can be checked by candidates through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check intimation slip

PM YASASVI Exam 2022: How to check intimation slip

Visit the official site of NTA YET at yet.nta.ac.in.

Click on PM YASASVI Intimation 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your exam city will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The award of scholarships is at two levels: - For candidates who are in Class IX and for candidates who are in Class XI. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA YET.