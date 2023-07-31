Home / Education / Competitive Exams / PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023 released at sssb.punjab.gov.in, here's direct link

PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023 released at sssb.punjab.gov.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 31, 2023 01:30 PM IST

PSSSB clerk admit card released at sssb.punjab.gov.in, exam on August 6.

Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab has released the admit card for the post of clerk today, July 31. The PSSSB clerk examination will be held on Sunday, August 6. Interested candidates can download the PSSSB clerk admit card from the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Earlier, the PSSSB clerk examination was scheduled to be held on July 15. However, the examination was cancelled due to continuous rain in the state.

Here's the direct link to download PSSSB clerk admit card

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 697 vacancies of clerks.

PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to download Admit Card/ Roll No for Exam Dated 06/08/2023 for the post of Clerk under Advertisement No. 15/2022”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your applictaion number and date of birth

Your PSSSB clerk admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
