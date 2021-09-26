Home / Education / Competitive Exams / PSSSB releases admit cards for exams scheduled on October 3
PSSSB releases admit cards for exams scheduled on October 3

  • The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released admit cards for the exams scheduled to be held on October 3. The exams will be held for the selection of Block Level Extension Officer/Senior Industrial Promotion Officer/Excise and Taxation Inspector.
By hindustantimes.com, `new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 05:20 PM IST

Candidates can download the PSSSB admit card from the official website.

Download PSSSB admit card

PSSSB admit card: Know how to download

  • Visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, under 'Current News' section, click on the link that reads, " Click here to download Admit Card for written examination on dated 03.10.2021 for the Posts of Block Level Extension Officer/Senior Industrial Promotion Officer/Excise and Taxation Inspector (Advt. 09/2021) ".
  • Click on the 'admit card' link.
  • Key in your credentials and login.
  • Admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should check all the entries and should also read the instructions carefully. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, recruitment bodies are setting specific rules that candidates should follow at the exam centre. Candidates should read these instructions properly before going for the exam.

psssb exam admit card
