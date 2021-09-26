PSSSB releases admit cards for exams scheduled on October 3

The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released admit cards for the exams scheduled to be held on October 3. The exams will be held for the selection of Block Level Extension Officer/Senior Industrial Promotion Officer/Excise and Taxation Inspector.

PSSSB admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

On the homepage, under 'Current News' section, click on the link that reads, " Click here to download Admit Card for written examination on dated 03.10.2021 for the Posts of Block Level Extension Officer/Senior Industrial Promotion Officer/Excise and Taxation Inspector (Advt. 09/2021) ".

Click on the 'admit card' link.

Key in your credentials and login.

Admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should check all the entries and should also read the instructions carefully. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, recruitment bodies are setting specific rules that candidates should follow at the exam centre. Candidates should read these instructions properly before going for the exam.