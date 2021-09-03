Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Punjab Police admit cards 2021 released for IA and constable recruitment exams
Punjab Police admit cards 2021: Candidates who have applied for these posts can download their admit cards from the official website of Punjab Police at punjabpolice.gov.in.(punjabpolice.gov.in)
Punjab Police admit cards 2021: Candidates who have applied for these posts can download their admit cards from the official website of Punjab Police at punjabpolice.gov.in.(punjabpolice.gov.in)
competitive exams

Punjab Police admit cards 2021 released for IA and constable recruitment exams

  • Punjab Police admit cards 2021: Punjab Police has released admit cards for intelligence assistant in intelligence cadre and constable in investigation cadre recruitment exams on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 06:41 PM IST

Punjab Police has released admit cards for intelligence assistant in intelligence cadre and constable in investigation cadre recruitment exams on its official website. 

Candidates who have applied for these posts can download their admit cards from the official website of Punjab Police at punjabpolice.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 1,191 posts in Punjab Police. Of 1,191 vacancies.

Direct link to download Punjab Police admit card 2021 

How to download Punjab Police Recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on 'Recruitment' section.

Click on the link that reads, "RECRUITMENT OF IA IN INTELLIGENCE & CONSTABLE IN INVESTIGATION CADRE".

Click on the link that reads, "Link to the Recruitment Portal".

Click on 'Log In' section.

Key in your credentials.

Download the admit card.

Take its print out for further use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab police exam admit card constable recruitment + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.