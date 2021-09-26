Rajasthan eligibility exam for teachers (REET) today

The Rajasthan eligibility examination for teachers (REET), to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers in the state, will be held today, September 26. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has wished all candidates good luck. As per official data, close to 16 lakh students will take the exam.

“Heartiest congratulations to all the candidates who are appearing in the REET exam. Have full faith in your abilities and take the test with patience. Don't pay heed to any rumours and don't spread rumours. Inform the police-administration if any illegal activity is reported,” the Chief Minister has said in a tweet, originally in Hindi.

रीट परीक्षा में भाग ले रहे सभी अभ्यर्थियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। अपनी क्षमताओं पर पूरा विश्वास रख धैर्य से परीक्षा दें।

किसी भी अफवाह पर ध्यान ना दें एवं अफवाह ना फैलायें। किसी भी गैर कानूनी गतिविधि की सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस-प्रशासन को सूचित करें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 25, 2021

To facilitate easy movement of candidates, the state government has allowed free travel in roadways as well as private buses for students appearing in REET. A heavy crowd of candidates was seen at bus stands in all 33 districts of the state on Saturday. North Western Railway is also operating 26 special trains covering almost all important stations from September 25 to 26 to help candidates reach their exam destinations and back home.

