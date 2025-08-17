Rajasthan Patwari recruitment exam 2025 today, important instructions for candidates

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is conducting the Patwari recruitment exam 2025 today, August 17. The exam is being held in two shifts. The first shift started at 9 am and will end at 12 pm. The second shift is scheduled for 3 pm to 6 pm. Rajasthan Patwari recruitment exam 2025 today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The admit card for the test was released on August 13. Candidates can download the document using the link given at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSSB Rajasthan Patwari exam 2025: Important instructions for candidates

1. All candidates must report at the examination centre two hours before the scheduled examination time so that they can go through the security check and sit at the designated place in the examination hall on time. Candidates will be allowed to enter the exam centre up to one hour before the test begins.

2. Candidates must carry their admit cards along with an original photo identity card (Aadhar card). In special circumstances, a PAN card, passport, driving license or voter identity card will be accepted as photo identity cards. Candidates must carry a latest original colour photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet.

3. All candidates will be allowed entry into the exam centre only after their identity is confirmed on the basis of a photo identity card, after frisking, face recognition, and verification by the vigilance team.

4. Once frisking and biometrics work is done, candidates should check their roll numbers and sit in their allotted rooms. Candidates have been instructed not to roam around the examination centre premises.

5. Candidates are not allowed to wear watches or carry any kind of pen, water bottle, purse, bag, geometry/pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, board/pad/cardboard, pendrive, eraser, log table, scanner, books, notebooks, slips, whitener, mobile phone, Bluetooth, earphones, microphone and pager, any other communication device, slide rule, any kind of weapon, etc.

6. They can carry a blue-coloured transparent ball pen to the examination hall.