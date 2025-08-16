Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will conduct Rajasthan RSSB Patwari Exam 2025 on August 17, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves and are willing to apply for the exam can check the admit card link and guidelines here. Rajasthan RSSB Patwari Exam 2025 tomorrow, check admit card link & guidelines here(Unsplash/For representation)

The Patwari written exam will be held on August 17, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Board has released the Patwari admit card on August 13, 2025. The admit card is available on the official website of RSSB at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

Rajasthan RSSB Patwari Exam 2025: How to download admit card

1. Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on Rajasthan RSSB Patwari Exam 2025 admit card link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where the direct link will be given.

4. Click on the direct link and enter the login details.

5. Once done, your admit card will be displayed.

6. Check the admit card and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Rajasthan RSSB Patwari Exam 2025: Guidelines here

All the candidates appearing for the exam can check the guidelines given below.

1. Candidates should report at the examination centre 2 hours before the scheduled examination time so that after the search you can sit at the designated place in the examination hall on time. Entry into the examination centre will be allowed only 1 hour before the scheduled time of the examination.

2. Candidates will have to carry e-admit card, original photo identity card with aadhaar card to ensure the identity. In special circumstances only, any one of PAN card, passport, driving license, voter identity card will be matched. Also carry a latest original colour photograph for attendance sheet.

3. All those candidates will be allowed entry into the exam centre only after identity is confirmed on the basis of photo identity card, after frisking and after face recognition and after verification by the vigilance team.

4. After the completion of frisking/biomatrics work, candidates should check their roll numbers and sit in their allotted rooms. Do not roam around in the examination centre premises.

5. Candidates are not allowed to wear watch, carry any kind of pen, water bottle, purse, bag, geometry/pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, board/pad/cardboard, pendrive, eraser, log table, scanner, books, notebooks, slips, whitener, mobile phone, Bluetooth, earphones, microphone and pager, any other communication device, slide rule, any kind of weapon etc. except blue coloured transparent ball pen.