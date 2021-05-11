Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 answer keys released, direct link
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 answer key: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the answer key on the official website of Rajasthan police.
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 answer key: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the answer key on the official website of Rajasthan police.(HT file)
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 answer keys released, direct link

  • Rajasthan police has released the answer keys for Rajasthan police constable recruitment 2019 exam on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 02:57 PM IST

Rajasthan police has released the answer key for Rajasthan police constable recruitment 2019 exam on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the answer key on the official website of Rajasthan police.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill more than 5,000 vacancies.

Direct link for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 answer key

How to check the answer key of Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019:

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Police

Click on 'Constable Recruitment 2019 Answer Keys'

The answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer keys on computer and save it for future use

The answer key was released on May 9.

