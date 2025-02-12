Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024 releasing tomorrow at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, here's how to download

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Feb 12, 2025 11:40 AM IST

RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024 will be out tomorrow, February 13. The steps to download is given here. 

Rajasthan Public Service Commission will release RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024 on February 13, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for ajasthan Librarian written examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024 releasing tomorrow, know how to download(Unsplash)
RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024 releasing tomorrow, know how to download(Unsplash)

Candidates should appear at the examination center with the updated original Aadhaar card (coloured print) for identification. If the photograph on the original Aadhar Card is old or unclear, then appear at the examination center with other original photo identity proof such as Driving License, Passport, Voter ID Card having a colored and latest clear photograph.

RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Apply for 21413 posts at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, link here

The written examination will be held on February 16, 2025 in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination shall carry 400 marks, and there will be 2 papers. Each paper will carry 200 marks questions and the duration of the paper will be for 2 hours. Negative marking shall be applicable in the evaluation of answers. For every wrong answer one third of the marks prescribed for that particular question shall be deducted.

The Commission released the exam city details on February 9, 2025. The link is available on the official website.

RPSC Rajasthan Librarian exam district information released at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts of Librarian in the organisation. The registration process was started on February 20 and ended on March 20, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.

Official Notice Here 

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On