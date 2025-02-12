RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024 releasing tomorrow at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, here's how to download

Rajasthan Public Service Commission will release RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024 on February 13, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for ajasthan Librarian written examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024 releasing tomorrow, know how to download(Unsplash)

Candidates should appear at the examination center with the updated original Aadhaar card (coloured print) for identification. If the photograph on the original Aadhar Card is old or unclear, then appear at the examination center with other original photo identity proof such as Driving License, Passport, Voter ID Card having a colored and latest clear photograph.

RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination will be held on February 16, 2025 in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination shall carry 400 marks, and there will be 2 papers. Each paper will carry 200 marks questions and the duration of the paper will be for 2 hours. Negative marking shall be applicable in the evaluation of answers. For every wrong answer one third of the marks prescribed for that particular question shall be deducted.

The Commission released the exam city details on February 9, 2025. The link is available on the official website.

This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts of Librarian in the organisation. The registration process was started on February 20 and ended on March 20, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.