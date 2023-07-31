Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC releases model answer keys for Senior Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam - 2022 GK (Group A & B), get link here

RPSC releases model answer keys for Senior Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam - 2022 GK (Group A & B), get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 31, 2023 08:37 PM IST

RPSC has released the model answer keys for the for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam - 2022 (Group-B and B G.K.).

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the model answer keys for the for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam - 2022 (Group-B and B G.K.). Candidates can check the result on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam - 2022 (Group-B and B G.K) examination was conducted on July 30. Candidates can raise objections to the model answer keys from August 2 to August 4. The objection fee is 100 for each question. Candidates will be able to raise objections through the SSO portal.

RPSC Senior Teacher GR II Comp. Exam 2022 Group A answer keys 

RPSC Senior Teacher GR II Comp. Exam 2022 Group B answer keys

RPSC Senior Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam - 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the model answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the model answer key

Take the print for future reference.

Monday, July 31, 2023
