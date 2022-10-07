Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC School Lecturer admit card 2022 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, get link

RPSC School Lecturer admit card 2022 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, get link

competitive exams
Published on Oct 07, 2022 05:27 PM IST

RPSC has released the admit card for School Lecturer (School Education) Exam 2022 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC School Lecturer admit card 2022 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC School Lecturer admit card 2022 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for School Lecturer (School Education) Exam 2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC School Lecturer exams will be conducted from October 11 to October 21 in two shifts, from 9.00 AM to 12 PM and from 2 PM to 5.00 PM. There will be two papers; Paper I will have 150 marks and Paper II will have 300 marks.

Direct link to download the admit card

RPSC admit card 2022: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on School Lecturer Admit Card link

Go to ‘Get Admit Card’ button and Enter Application No, Date Of Birth and submit

The RPSC School Lecturer admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in admit card.
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in admit card.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out