 RPSC School Lecturer exam final answer key and marks released, know how to check | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC School Lecturer exam final answer key and marks out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC School Lecturer exam final answer key and marks out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 29, 2024 05:52 PM IST

RPSC releases final answer key and marks for Lecturer (Secondary Education Deptt.) Competitive Exam 2022

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the final answer key and marks for the Lecturer (Secondary Education Deptt.) Competitive Exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the final answer key from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Direct link to check final answer key and marks(File Photo)
Direct link to check final answer key and marks(File Photo)

Direct link to check RPSC Lecturer answer key and marks

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The final answer key and marks have been released for Agriculture, Biology, Commerce, Chemistry, Drawing, Economics, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Home Science, Maths, Music, Physics, Political Science, Public Administration, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sociology, Urdu. Group A, Group B and Group C G.K final answer keys have also been released.

RPSC School Lecturer exam final answer key and marks: How to check

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the final answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key and take the print for future reference.

To check the marks click on the link

A new page will be appeared on the screen

Key in your log in details

Check the marks and take print for the future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On