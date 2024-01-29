RPSC School Lecturer exam final answer key and marks out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the final answer key and marks for the Lecturer (Secondary Education Deptt.) Competitive Exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the final answer key from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Direct link to check final answer key and marks(File Photo)

The final answer key and marks have been released for Agriculture, Biology, Commerce, Chemistry, Drawing, Economics, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Home Science, Maths, Music, Physics, Political Science, Public Administration, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sociology, Urdu. Group A, Group B and Group C G.K final answer keys have also been released.

RPSC School Lecturer exam final answer key and marks: How to check

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the final answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key and take the print for future reference.

To check the marks click on the link

A new page will be appeared on the screen

Key in your log in details

Check the marks and take print for the future reference.