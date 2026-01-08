RRB ALP Exam Dates 2025 announced, check exam city slip and admit card release dates

The Railway Recruitment Board has announced the RRB ALP Exam Dates 2025. Candidates appearing for the written exam for the Assistant Loco Pilot post can check the schedule on the official website of the regional RRBs.

The examination will be held from February 16 to 18, 2026. CBT-1 will only be a screening exam for shortlisting eligible candidates for CBT-2 based on their normalized marks and merit.). Screening will be based on their merit in CBT-1 among the candidates who have chosen the same RRB only.

The exam city slip will be available to candidates 10 days before the final exam date. The e-call letters will be available for download about 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation LINK.

RRB ALP Exam Dates 2025: How to check notice To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB ALP Exam Dates 2025 notice available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 9970 posts of Assistant Loco Pilot in the organisation. The registration process commenced on April 12 and concluded on May 11, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.