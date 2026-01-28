RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 News Live: Where, how to check hall tickets when out
RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 News Live: The Railway Recruitment Board has not yet released the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026. When released, candidates who will appear for the computer-based test can download the hall tickets through the official website of the regional RRBs. The computer-based test is scheduled for January 8, 9, February 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10, 2026. The January 8 and 9 exams have concluded....Read More
The e-call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation slip.
Earlier, the exam was scheduled from November 27 to January 16, 2026. The exam to be held from January 1 to 16 has been revised.
The computer-based test will comprise 100 questions, out of which 25 will be from General Science and Mathematics, 30 from General Intelligence and Reasoning and 20 from General Awareness and current affairs.
Minimum percentage of marks for shortlisting in various communities: UR-40%, EWS-40%, OBC (Non creamy layer)-30%, SC-30%, ST-30%. There will be negative marking and 1/3 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.
This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on hall tickets, direct link and more.
