Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB Group D Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Group D computer based test can check the answer key through the official website of regional RRBs. RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 released, raise objection till February 23

The objection window has also been opened. The last date to raise objection is February 23, 2026 till 5 pm.

The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from which the candidate has made the online payment.

The payment of processing fee will be done through online mode- Maestro, Master Card, VISA, Rupay Cards – both Debit Cards & Credit Cards of all major banks, UPI/ UPI QR Codes, Net Banking/ Mobile Banking and Wallet.

RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: How to download To download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The computer-based test examination was held from November 27 to February 10, 2026. The computer-based test comprised of 100 questions, out of which 25 was from General Science and Mathematics, 30 from General Intelligence and Reasoning and 20 from General Awareness and current affairs.

This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.

